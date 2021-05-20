Advertisement

Lego to sell new LGBTQ set to mark start of Pride Month

By Travis Leder
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lego has announced a new set designed to celebrate diversity and the LGBTQ community.

The toy manufacturer’s “Everyone is Awesome” set will go on sale June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month, and it includes 11 minifigures each with an individual hairstyle and color.

Lego is releasing a set in June to celebrate Pride Month.
Lego is releasing a set in June to celebrate Pride Month.(Lego)

The company said the 346-piece model is inspired by the rainbow flag, which is used to symbolize LGBTQ pride and social movements.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans,” set designer Matthew Ashton said. “We share love for creativity and self-expression through Lego bricks, and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”

The 346-piece Lego set will go on sale June 1.
The 346-piece Lego set will go on sale June 1.(Lego)

When the model is complete, it will stand around four inches tall, and it can be displayed on shelves or window sills.

The set will be sold online and in Lego-branded stores for $34.99.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Narcan box and other debris found on the ground.
Roanoke business owners frustrated with drug use, vandalism
Kroger updates mask policy following new CDC guidance
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power raising monthly residential bills
One dead in crash in Montgomery County
Justin Graves Mugshot
Bond denied for former youth church leader, faces charges in another state

Latest News

69-year-old Ming Shu Lu was last seen in Winchester around 11 a.m. May 19.
Senior Alert issued for missing Frederick County woman
President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of...
Biden to sign COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law
Bike to Work Week
RIDE Solutions encourages Bike to Work Week
The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop in Florida...
Mom reacts to attempted bus stop kidnapping of 11-year-old in Fla.
Danville man arrested for Wednesday night shooting death