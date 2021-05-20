Liberty High School baseball team rings in dedication, community connection with new bell

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - You can hear it from near and far.

A new bell has been erected above Liberty High School’s baseball field.

But this fixture means more than just making noise.

It’s also part of an effort to “have each senior group kind of leave something behind for the program.”

So, this year, Coach Jeremy Sink pitched the idea of the bell to his senior players.

He says it’s a way of bridging baseball to Bedford.

“A lot of farms within the community and throughout the history, you know, a lot of them probably had bells such as this to kind of signify dinner or the day’s done,” said Sink.

To acknowledge the day’s work, the last player to leave the field after practice every day is tasked with one objective: ring the bell.

It’s also rang after a win or when one of the players has a good practice.

Senior Will Dooley says it also helps him acknowledge the people that came before him.

“The whole experience, basically, is just like, when I hear the bell, it’s like, it reminds me of what I’ve been through as a team with all the past people and seniors and juniors,” said Dooley.

But even after seniors like Dooley are gone, the bell will remain.

It will continue to ring and build a unique culture for this team.

“Every time you hear that bell you know for a fact that it wasn’t just put there lightly. It was there for a reason and it’s there for a purpose,” said Dooley.

“We’re always looking to take the next step here at Liberty baseball. For us, ringing it signifies that we’re making that step, we’re taking the next step,” said Sink.

