Local thrift stores see rise in donated trash items during pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thrift stores nationally have seen an increase in donated items during the pandemic, including trash items, meaning items that are not sellable. Employees of The Salvation Army in Roanoke say they have seen this increase in donated trash items during the pandemic.

“Because we didn’t close the store throughout the pandemic, we did continue to see donations come in, the only real shift that we’ve been seeing an increase in is donations that are unfortunately unsellable, so we’ve had about about 75% of the donations that we get in do have to be either recycled or thrown away,” Tesa Price-Clarke, Volunteer and Special Events Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Roanoke, said.

She said there are steps you can take to try and lower that percentage of trash items donated to the thrift store on Williamson Road.

“Can that item be sold? When we’re given items to resell, that money is then turned around and put back into our programs, so when we have our staff sifting through items that are not sellable and taking their focus off of the sales floor, it really does hinder them bringing new items out,” Price-Clarke said.

Over in Salem at the Goodwill donation center and outlet store, employees said they haven’t necessarily seen an increase of trash items during the pandemic, but those kind of items are ones they receive pretty regularly.

“If you were to ask anybody in back room processing, [they] would say that they certainly find trash every day. They have as many options to try and recycle something as possible, but we just handle the trash as part of an element of our business,” Mindy Boyd, Vice President of Donated Goods for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, said.

Since it’s spring cleaning season, both stores expect to see an even higher rate of donated items to come, so they hope you’ll look through your donations before dropping them off.

“Cause they’re finally able to get out of their homes and get rid of some of the items cluttering their living room,” Price-Clarke said.

“Just within the last 30 to 45 days, we’re seeing our donations begin to grow, really a lot of that is typically based on the springtime,” Boyd added.

Price-Clarke also requested you only drop off donated items during store hours, so they don’t get ruined if they get caught in the rain.

For more information on where to drop off your items and what items to sell, you can contact the stores directly, or you can check the Salvation Army of Roanoke website here for more information. You can also check the Goodwill Industries of the Valleys website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.