Munters Group breaks ground on 365,000 sq. ft. facility in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Construction is underway on a new manufacturing facility in Botetourt County.

Thursday, Munters Group broke ground on a 365,000-square-foot facility that will house the climate control company’s manufacturing, research and development, and sales operations.

The new facility will replace the company’s existing plant in Buena Vista.

All 200 employees will be moved to the new Botetourt County location.

“At Munters, we take pride in developing energy-efficient and sustainable climate control solutions for customers across many industries. Our purpose is for customer success and a healthier planet,” said Michael Gantert, Munters’ data centers president.

The new facility will be the largest of Munters’ 17 locations worldwide. It’s expected to be up and running by next summer.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.