NRV Regional Commission launches website to help with community planning

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Valley Regional Commission has launched a new interactive website to help people join in on building their community’s future-- and Radford is one of the first to use it.

“We’re looking at East Main, Third Avenue, Grove and Tyler-- around the general area --and you know, trying to see also the connection to the river, connection to the university, so it’s not a defined boundary but the general idea is the East Main Street,” said Aphi Fancon, a senior planner with New River Valley Regional Commission.

The goal of East Main Downtown Plan is to strengthen Radford’s economy, but in order to do so, community planners want residents to be a part of the process.

“This project is really to enhance the economic vitality of the area. We’re also looking to really capture future opportunities for the area and create a very attractive destination,” said Fancon.

“Mom who is with the kids all day and fixing supper at night, if she can’t make it to a public meeting this way. Or somebody works the night shift they can’t make it to the 2 p.m. council meeting but they want to know what’s going on,” said Christy Straight, a senior planner at New River Valley Regional Commission.

To help, they’re using an online engagement platform called Engage NRV.

Residents can go online, let community planners know exactly what they want to see and be a part of the decision-making process.

“With the way we’re doing it, you’re going to be able to see the information, take a survey, learn later because we’ll be posting that kind of information in the same place --you can always go back to where you were and find out what’s going on now and kind of catch up,” said Straight.

To learn more about Engage NRV you can visit the website here.

