One dead after crash in Montgomery County

(WILX)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County sheriff’s office says one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle.

On Wednesday May 19, at approximately 3:26 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2000 Ford Explorer in the 4400 block of Roanoke Road near the intersection with Riffe Street.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the motorcycle, 66 year old Alan J. Wells of Roanoke, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to deputies, the driver of the Ford appeared uninjured.

The Sheriff’s Office Crash re-construction team responded to the crash due to the fatality involved. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is on-going, and the decision as to whether or not charges will be placed will be decided at the conclusion of the investigation.

