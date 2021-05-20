Rate of positive COVID tests in VA drops to 3%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 671,916 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 20, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 591 from the 671,325 reported Wednesday, a larger increase than the 491 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 7,673,597 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from the 7,615,246 doses reported Wednesday. 51.8% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 41% fully-vaccinated. 64.5% of those 18 and over have received at least one dose, while 51.7% are fully vaccinated.

7,311,041 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 3.0% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 3.2% reported Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there were 11,068 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,048 Wednesday.

587 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 615 reported Wednesday. 55,739 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

