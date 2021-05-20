Ribbon cut for new senior living business center in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday for a new Town Center on the Salem campus of Richfield Living, a senior living and rehabilitation facility.

The new Town Center features several dining venues, with outside dining overlooking the lower lake and 52 acres of campus, plus a wellness center, salon, chapel and community room. Two apartment complexes have opened as homes for independently living seniors. Residents can socialize and join clubs with the help of a community app to keep residents up to date on activities.

Autoplay Caption

Cherie Grisso, Richfield Living CEO, said, “The growth of new independent living represents our commitment to expand affordable housing alternatives for seniors seeking a life-enriching community. Our success in our Vision 2020: Project HOME capital campaign raising over $1.25 million further exemplifies our donors’ belief in and commitment to the Richfield Living vision. Richfield is blessed with amazing financial support and leadership from our Board of Directors, former and current residents and community partners.”

Jill Loope, Roanoke County Director of Economic Development, said, “The growth and transformation of the Richfield campus is exciting news for Roanoke County. High quality independent living in a superior setting enhances the County’s quality of life and adds to the diversity of services available in our community. We are grateful for Richfield’s leadership and vision to expand and modernize their campus with the new Town Center development.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.