Roanoke man charged with arson following fire at Northeast home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a house fire in the 1500 block of Compton Street NE.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the scene around 4 p.m. May 19. All occupants had safely escaped the home upon arrival.

No smoke or flames were visible, but the incident commander found obvious signs of scorch burns and a smoldering towel below the area where the burns were located, according to the department.

The home’s occupant told officials that a person had set the towel on fire after covering it with a flammable material. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Raheem Jackson, who was arrested on scene. He has been charged with arson of an occupied dwelling and trespassing after being forbidden to do so.

The department said the incident appears to be isolated and no residents were injured. They will not be displaced, but damages are estimated at $3,000.

