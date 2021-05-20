Roanoke Police looking for information about shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for information about a shooting Thursday.

About 5:40 a.m. May 20, 2021, officers were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had gotten himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The man was treated for what police say appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police have not been able to determine where the shooting took place. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

