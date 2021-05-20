Advertisement

Skeletal remains of man found in Giles County

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that might help identify human remains found in the area of Shumate Falls in Glen Lyn.

A group of fishermen found the skeletal remains May 16, 2021 on the bank of the New River.

The Medical Examiner’s Office believes the remains to be those of a white man, possibly in the age range of 40-60. Investigators believe the man died within the past year. A pair of high-top Under Armour shoes was found near the remains.

Investigators have contacted several jurisdictions about missing persons reports, but no information has matched so far. Anyone with information that may help identify the person is asked to call 540-921-3842.

