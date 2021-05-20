Summer-like weather moves in this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Slightly warmer Thursday

Could see the first 90s for some areas.

Turning drier with little/no rain

THURSDAY

High pressure will build behind the warm front to bring increased sunshine again Thursday along with southeast winds. This will lead to more clouds in the mountains, more sunshine east and afternoon highs climbing to the upper low to mid 80s for Thursday.

We could certainly use some rain. Most areas are running 1″ or more below average for rainfall for the month of May. The latest Drought Monitor has placed Central and Southside VA now Abnormally Dry. In fact, Danville is currently experiencing the 4th driest Spring on record.

We could use a soaking rain, but we only get limited rain chances through the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

By Friday, afternoon highs reach the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. We get even warmer by the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees Saturday through Monday. This is 10-15° above average for this time of year. Remember to be careful with your pets in temperatures like this. If the road or sidewalk is to hot for you to touch for 7 seconds it’s too hot for your dog as well.

Our high temperatures approach 90 this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

Put your hand on the ground and if it's too warm for you, it's too warm for your pets to walk on the pavement. (WDBJ)

