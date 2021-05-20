“This would be a way of uniting:” Lynchburg weighs naming street after MLK

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For decades, Fifth Street was a key part of Lynchburg’s African American community, miles of bustling business, each with a story to tell. That history has had some wondering for years: should it be renamed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr?

Wednesday night, the city heard from historians and city officials during an hour-and-a-half long town hall.

Some, like Pat Price highlighted King’s contributions.

“He was here, several times in Lynchburg, helping to put together the Civil Rights Movement and helping black people to mobilize,” she said.

The panelists also raised practical concerns, including how the renaming process will work - city council can make the change without a public hearing - and potential costs associated with it.

“People would need to change their addresses, their checks, their mailing addresses, so that is obviously that factor,” said city planner Tom Martin.

The fifth street debate is just one small part of efforts to honor Black history in the city. Half the event focused on the history of Fifth Street itself, efforts to erect a statue honoring former mayor Teedy Thornhill, and the challenge of remembering a past that’s often been lost.

“When you’re talking about Black history, a lot of the photographs were building that were torn down. So a lot of the history, relative to history or places in the black community no longer exists,” said Pat Price.

A recording of Wednesday’s forum will go to Lynchburg city council for review, along with the results of an online survey posted earlier this year. Council is expected to make a decision later in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.