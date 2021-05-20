Treating Trauma: Helping teens navigate the transition into adulthood

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - This week in WDBJ7′s series, Treating Trauma, we’ve looked at how treatment for mental and behavioral health has changed here in Virginia and how adverse childhood experiences affects our physical and mental health.

When teens with a high number of ACEs transition into adulthood, there’s a major lack of continuum care for them in the Commonwealth.

It’s graduation season around the country. Seniors at HopeTree Academy are feeling that same excitement.

“I just want to get the heck up out of this place!” Jordon laughed.

“For real,” Jenni said. “I think that’s what they all want is to get up out of here.”

Students like Jordon, Dasha, and Jenni are looking forward to college and careers.

“I’m going to Virginia Western for mechanic,” Jenni said.

“I want to be a social worker,” Jenni said.

“Graphic design or photography,” Dasha said.

At HopeTree Academy, students learn the typical academic subjects like math, science, history, but they also learn ways to manage mental and behavioral challenges.

“It taught me how to control my anger,” Jordon said. “Cause when I first got here, oh my Lord, I was bad.”

And students here know that if it wasn’t for HopeTree, their lives might have been completely different.

“No offense but I’d probably be in jail or dead,” Jordon said.

Challen Mabry, chief clinical officer, explained how counselors work with students to address any adverse childhood experiences, or ACES.

“We’re really working to build secure attachments while they’re here with us and help resolve some of the trauma they’ve experienced,” she said. “But those things take time.”

And HopeTree’s resources only extend to kids 18 and younger. But in Virginia, there’s a significant lack of mental health resources for adults.

“So we need to establish a continuum of care throughout the Commonwealth,” Mabry said. “So what that would look like is that people are able to come in and out of the continuum based upon their needs.”

She added the need for more community-based support systems is huge - especially for older teens navigating the transition into adulthood.

“What ends up happening is that kids end up in higher levels of care so they end up coming to residential placements or hospital stays because there’s not this support within their communities to keep them in the community,” Mabry said.

Through Virginia’s behavioral health redesign, more and more organizations are partnering together to improve continuum care.

“We partner very closely with department of social services, juvenal court systems,” she said. “Also with insurance companies and private providers.”

And HopeTree does everything they can to make sure students have the ability to cope with life’s challenges.

“We help them be able to develop the language for those cognitive gaps they may have to be able to express themselves. So that when they do reach adulthood they’re able to effectively communicate their needs.”

Giving students the tools to advocate for themselves is a vital part of HopeTree Academy’s mission. So that when these students face difficulties, they don’t revert back to aggressive or dangerous behaviors, but instead can recognize their feelings and get the proper help they need.

