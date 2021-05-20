Advertisement

Volvo Trucks North America UAW reach tentative agreement

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Volvo Trucks North America has announced the company and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new six-year contract that would cover about 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin.

Further comment on the proposed agreement is being withheld pending ratification by the members of UAW Local #2069. Ratification meetings are being scheduled by the UAW.

UAW Local 2069 posted this on Facebook:

UAW Local 2069 union members voted to reject the ratification of a five-year agreement with Volvo last weekend. Those workers went on strike last month.

