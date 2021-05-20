Warner re-introduces rural jobs legislation

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - U. S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) has re-introduced legislation he hopes will bring more jobs to rural areas.

Warner spoke with reporters Thursday afternoon during a teleconference from Washington.

He said the legislation would build on a successful tax credit program, and encourage investment in under-served areas.

“Oftentimes these tax credits have gone more to urban and suburban communities,” Warner said. “And by setting aside a billion dollars of these tax credits for rural communities, that will disproportionately help Southwest and Southside, the Valley, the Eastern Shore.”

Warner said the program would target rural job zones, including low-income areas with fewer than 50,000 residents.

