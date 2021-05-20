Washington and Lee University class performs aerial dance

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At Washington and Lee University, they had a dance recital with a twist, or rather a leap into space, as the dance was done on an exterior wall of the school’s arts building.

They do the aerial dance class only once every four years, meaning that even if a student isn’t a dance major, they have to jump at the opportunity.

”Oh, it absolutely, it was terrifying,” said physics major Emily Matthews, a junior, with a smile. “It was so scary. But for me, I had watched old performances of when they did this four years ago and the four years before that. And I just remember watching it, and I had never seen anything like that. And I just knew I had to try.”

Because of COVID precautions, the performance was only open to Washington and Lee students and community members.

