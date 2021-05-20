Advertisement

Washington and Lee University class performs aerial dance

An aerial dancer performs on the side of the arts building at Washington and Lee University.
An aerial dancer performs on the side of the arts building at Washington and Lee University.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At Washington and Lee University, they had a dance recital with a twist, or rather a leap into space, as the dance was done on an exterior wall of the school’s arts building.

They do the aerial dance class only once every four years, meaning that even if a student isn’t a dance major, they have to jump at the opportunity.

”Oh, it absolutely, it was terrifying,” said physics major Emily Matthews, a junior, with a smile. “It was so scary. But for me, I had watched old performances of when they did this four years ago and the four years before that. And I just remember watching it, and I had never seen anything like that. And I just knew I had to try.”

Because of COVID precautions, the performance was only open to Washington and Lee students and community members.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Narcan box and other debris found on the ground.
Roanoke business owners frustrated with drug use, vandalism
Kroger updates mask policy following new CDC guidance
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power raising monthly residential bills
One dead in crash in Montgomery County
John Irvin
Virginia deputies search for convicted rapist who left court during jury deliberation