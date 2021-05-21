Angels of Assisi assists in rescuing 27 cats from Botetourt County hoarding situation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi has now rescued 27 cats from a home in Botetourt County, and is expecting more to arrive at the facility.

This is an update to a story we first brought you last week.

Executive director Lisa O’Neill says an older woman was hoarding the cats at her home in Botetourt County when Animal Control was called to check on the situation, alerting the Angels of the need for the large-scale rescue.

Many of the cats will need medical care.

“It’s a matter of getting them in so it’s not a completely stressful situation for the cats, so if animal control is able to trap and bring a few in at a time, that way it works for everybody,” says O’Neill, whose organizations also works with the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection to safely bring in the felines and accommodate space where needed.

“Fortunately we always have supplies on hand, and even more fortunately we have a staff that’s very rescue-minded and they’re able to spring into action,” adds O’Neil. “We’re also able to partner with other agencies who can help take care of the people where the animals are coming from.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.