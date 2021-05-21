Advertisement

Angels of Assisi assists in rescuing 27 cats from Botetourt County hoarding situation

By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi has now rescued 27 cats from a home in Botetourt County, and is expecting more to arrive at the facility.

This is an update to a story we first brought you last week.

Executive director Lisa O’Neill says an older woman was hoarding the cats at her home in Botetourt County when Animal Control was called to check on the situation, alerting the Angels of the need for the large-scale rescue.

Many of the cats will need medical care.

“It’s a matter of getting them in so it’s not a completely stressful situation for the cats, so if animal control is able to trap and bring a few in at a time, that way it works for everybody,” says O’Neill, whose organizations also works with the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection to safely bring in the felines and accommodate space where needed.

“Fortunately we always have supplies on hand, and even more fortunately we have a staff that’s very rescue-minded and they’re able to spring into action,” adds O’Neil. “We’re also able to partner with other agencies who can help take care of the people where the animals are coming from.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two homes have been affected by a Roanoke fire.
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
Megan Paris
Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case
NE Roanoke intersection back open after police incident
Wythe Co. officials recover body from Rural Retreat Lake
Homeplace Restaurant closes for good

Latest News

The Bedford Police Department
Bedford police salaries get boost in approved budget
Benda at Tuesday's city council meeting.
New Lynchburg city manager talks excitement on coming to the Hill City
RESET Team canvasses neighborhoods near Williamson Rd. following shooting.
RESET Team connects NW Roanoke community with resources in wake of shooting
Jennifer Carroll Foy promises a progressive agenda as Virginia Governor.
Jennifer Carroll Foy promises progressive agenda as Governor
Virginia Tech Baseball-ACC Tournament
Virginia Tech Baseball-ACC Tournament