Advertisement

Christiansburg Farmer’s Market returns in new, temporary location

Over 650 people made their way to check out local goods at the market on Thursday.
Over 650 people made their way to check out local goods at the market on Thursday.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The town’s farmer’s market is back, but this year, it’s in a new, temporary location.

Thursday was the first event of the year. The market is now set up in the recreation center parking lot while construction is happening downtown.

Over 650 people made their way to check out local goods, more people than the town has seen since before the pandemic where it averaged about 300 each event.

Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperley said it’s a great way to help our hometown farmers and business owners.

“You want to be able to support local, I just think that’s so important, we have a lot of great, local farmers and vendors that are here today,” Epperley said. “Whatever we can do to support them is what we would like to do.”

The farmer’s market will be in the rec center parking lot every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of October.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Narcan box and other debris found on the ground.
Roanoke business owners frustrated with drug use, vandalism
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power raising monthly residential bills
Kroger updates mask policy following new CDC guidance
John Irvin
Virginia deputies search for convicted rapist who left court during jury deliberation
One dead in crash in Montgomery County

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Washington County
Voting sign
Independents and third party candidates line up for November election
Sen. Mark Warner has re-introduced legislation he hopes will spur job creation in rural areas.
Warner re-introduces rural jobs legislation
(L-R) Keegan Ashbrook and Ricky Stout, arrested for a bomb threat at a Martinsville Walmart
Deputies make second arrest in weekend Walmart bomb threat