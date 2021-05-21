Christiansburg Farmer’s Market returns in new, temporary location

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The town’s farmer’s market is back, but this year, it’s in a new, temporary location.

Thursday was the first event of the year. The market is now set up in the recreation center parking lot while construction is happening downtown.

Over 650 people made their way to check out local goods, more people than the town has seen since before the pandemic where it averaged about 300 each event.

Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperley said it’s a great way to help our hometown farmers and business owners.

“You want to be able to support local, I just think that’s so important, we have a lot of great, local farmers and vendors that are here today,” Epperley said. “Whatever we can do to support them is what we would like to do.”

The farmer’s market will be in the rec center parking lot every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of October.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.