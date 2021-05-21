Independents and third party candidates line up for November election

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Republicans have chosen their statewide ticket. Democrats will vote in a June 8 primary. And you can expect to see other names on the November ballot as well.

Educator and activist Princess Blanding is running as an Independent.

And the Constitution Party of Virginia is working to ensure its slate of candidates is qualified for the election.

Saying they hope to win over disaffected Republicans and pro-life Democrats, party leaders are visiting western Virginia this weekend to collect signatures from voters in the 6th and 9th Congressional Districts.

T.C. Phipps is the Constitution Party’s candidate for Governor. He’s running alongside Samm Tittle, nominee for Lieutenant Governor, and Adam McKelvey, candidate for Attorney General.

“We’re really close. We’re not that far from being there,” Phipps said of the signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. “And I do believe that we have every ability to do that.”

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says Virginia historically sees Independent and third party candidates in statewide races. And this year should be no exception.

“As a matter of fact, over the last decade we’ve seen more independent and third party candidates across the nation, primarily in terms of local elections and statewide elections,” Denton said.

Independent candidates have until June 8 to submit required petitions and qualify for the November ballot.

