Temperatures approach 90 this weekend
Limited rain chances through the weekend.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hurricane Season Outlook released
- Could see the first 90s for some areas.
- Turning drier with little/no rain
ANOTHER ACTIVE HURRICANE SEASON
The National Hurricane Center and NOAA released their hurricane forecast for the 2021 Atlantic Basin. While it’s not expected to be as active as last year’s (30 storm) season, it is going to be above average. There’s already a system in the Atlantic, east of Bermuda, that may develop into “Ana,” the first name on the list.
FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY
Friday afternoon highs reach the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. We get even warmer by the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees Saturday through Monday. This is 10-15° above average for this time of year. Remember to be careful with your pets in temperatures like this. If the road or sidewalk is to hot for you to touch for 7 seconds it’s too hot for your dog as well.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We’ll continue to see hazy sunshine, but we increase our threat for a few stray thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Highs early next week approach the upper 80s to near 90. We should begin to cool back down later next week as temperatures drop back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
