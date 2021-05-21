WEATHER HEADLINES

Hurricane Season Outlook released

Could see the first 90s for some areas.

Turning drier with little/no rain

ANOTHER ACTIVE HURRICANE SEASON

The National Hurricane Center and NOAA released their hurricane forecast for the 2021 Atlantic Basin. While it’s not expected to be as active as last year’s (30 storm) season, it is going to be above average. There’s already a system in the Atlantic, east of Bermuda, that may develop into “Ana,” the first name on the list.

NEW: NOAA predicts a 60% chance of an above normal hurricane season for 2021. They do not anticipate an historic season like last year, but expect it to be active. #vawx pic.twitter.com/QQhw9Xi7Qr — WDBJ7 Weather (@WDBJ7Weather) May 20, 2021

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Friday afternoon highs reach the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. We get even warmer by the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees Saturday through Monday. This is 10-15° above average for this time of year. Remember to be careful with your pets in temperatures like this. If the road or sidewalk is to hot for you to touch for 7 seconds it’s too hot for your dog as well.

Temperatures approach 90 this weekend with very limited rain chances. (WDBJ Weather)

Put your hand on the ground and if it's too warm for you, it's too warm for your pets to walk on the pavement. (WDBJ)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

We’ll continue to see hazy sunshine, but we increase our threat for a few stray thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Highs early next week approach the upper 80s to near 90. We should begin to cool back down later next week as temperatures drop back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Temperatures cool down a bit late next week. (WDBJ Weather)

