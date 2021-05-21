Treating Trauma: Equine-assisted therapy helps kids and families work through mental health challenges

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Most people with mental health struggles have tried some kind of therapy to help them address and cope with trauma, but not everyone benefits from traditional psychotherapy.

This summer HopeTree Family Services will offer a type of equine therapy for kids and families to learn how to communicate their feelings and work through any past traumas.

“We watch how [the horses] interact with each other and help the client see, ‘Does this remind you of anyone?’” Amy Carrol said.

Carrol is a horse whisperer.

“This one has come up and said, ‘Okay, I’m just going to come up and hang out and see what’s going on over here. I’m not sure about you,’” Carrol said.

She also understands human behavior and emotion.

“I’m duly certified as a mental health professional and an equine specialist,” she said.

This summer she’s going to be leading a team at HopeTree Family Services to launch their new equine-assisted therapy program.

“It’s a little bit different than traditional talk therapy,” she explained. “We actually use horses.”

Traditional therapy where you sit down and talk about your feelings doesn’t work for everyone. So experiential therapy, like interacting with horses, often breaks down barriers faster.

“It takes away some of that pressures that talk therapy tends to have for kids and for family members,” she said.

And horses are often people whisperers too.

“They are prey animals,” Carrol said. “It means they are extremely intuitive. They can read body language. That’s how they survive.”

So the horses’ reactions to people who come into their space, can be a catalyst for clients to better understand themselves.

“How can I change my body language a little bit? How can I change the tone of my voice? What can I do to create with a relationship with this animal?” She said.

And in doing so, clients will learn to apply those lessons to their interactions with people and with themselves.

“I’m hoping that this will be a way for these kids here to explore emotions, to work through some of the difficult things that have happened,” she said.

Carrol also hopes clients will know that there’s always opportunity for forgiveness, hope and restoration.

“The horses can help them to realize that and to really believe that and to explore a safe space for healing,” she said.

HopeTree’s equine therapy will launch by the end of Summer 2021. Details will be posted its website.

