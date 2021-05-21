Advertisement

VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Washington County

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday, May 20 in Washington County.

VSP says shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a motel in the 15,500 block of Lee Highway in Bristol. Troopers say the call was regarding a motel guest, who was suspected of being in violation of a protective order. VSP says when deputies arrived at the man’s motel room, he gave consent for both the room and his pickup truck to be searched. The deputies found a gun in the pickup, and illegal narcotics inside the motel room during those searches.

VSP says while the man was being taken into custody, he reached under a mattress and pulled out a handgun. Troopers then say a deputy fired his gun and the bullet hit the man. The man died from his injury.

The man’s body have been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. State police say they are still notifying the victim’s next of kin.

