With primary approaching, parties spar over Governor’s race

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: May. 21, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats haven’t chosen their statewide ticket yet, but it’s already “Game On” with Republicans in the race for Governor.

“Youngkin is another Trumpkin,” State Senator John Edwards said Friday afternoon.

During recent news conferences in Richmond, northern Virginia and now in Roanoke, they argue that any of the five Democratic candidates for Governor is better than Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee.

“We do not want to go backwards,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea. “And we think the GOP will take us backwards.”

During the news conference near the Roanoke Municipal Building, Lea, Edwards and Delegate Chris Hurst made the case for continued Democratic leadership.

“And I think that we have a majority of Virginia that wants us to keep going,” Hurst said. “What we have to do is, we have to make sure that they can believe in us, that they know that we have the fight and the spirit in us to get this job done again this year.”

Republicans are responding in kind, with attacks on former Governor and Democratic frontrunner Terry McAuliffe.

After the Democrats’ televised debate Thursday, Youngkin tweeted “it was abundantly clear tonight that Terry McAuliffe is another all-talk-no-action career politician desperately clinging to power.”

It’s a theme he’s shared in recent interviews.

“I also believe that what Terry McAuliffe is talking about is the wrong side of every single issue for all Virginians,” Youngkin told WDBJ7 in an interview after his nomination.

We profiled the Republican candidates before their statewide convention, and we are preparing to do the same with each of the Democrats before the June 8 primary.

We pulled their names from a hat, and we will begin Monday with Delegate Lee Carter.

