Car fire extinguished on Williamson Road NW

Car Fire on Williamson Road in Roanoke
Car Fire on Williamson Road in Roanoke(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: May. 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Electrical failure led to a fire that damaged multiple vehicles Saturday, and the fire was ruled accidental by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

About 1:40 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 4600 block of Williamson Road NW for a car fire that had spread.

The fire was marked under control within 20 minutes of dispatch, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

