Car fire extinguished on Williamson Road NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Electrical failure led to a fire that damaged multiple vehicles Saturday, and the fire was ruled accidental by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

About 1:40 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 4600 block of Williamson Road NW for a car fire that had spread.

The fire was marked under control within 20 minutes of dispatch, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

