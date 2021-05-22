Crews extinguish Roanoke business fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS extinguished a fire in the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW Saturday night.

About 6:30 p.m., crews were called to respond to a fire alarm, and found smoke coming from a business building.

Firefighters say sprinklers helped lessen impacts from the fire, and put out part of the fire untouchable by the sprinkler system in place.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.