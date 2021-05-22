Advertisement

Four injured in Bedford County crash

(WTVG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An early-morning crash on Moneta Road sent four people to a hospital Saturday. Two were flown, while two were taken by ground ambulance.

According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 2300 block of Moneta Road for a report of a collision. There was heavy damage to the fronts of both vehicles. One vehicle still had people inside when crews responded.

Virginia State Police are looking into the cause.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men suffered injuries in a shooting by GoMart gas station.
Two men shot overnight in Roanoke along Williamson Rd.
Jessie Lacks surprised his wife Tasha Lacks with this tie dye, flower-themed Volkswagen.
Roanoke man surprises wife with tie dye convertible Volkswagen for 40th birthday
Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Man believed to be connected to Pulaski County death arrested
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Business Fire on Shenandoah in Roanoke
Crews extinguish Roanoke business fire

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italy probes cable car crash as lone child survivor recovers
Driver crashes into Roanoke building
One dead in crash in Montgomery County
A police chase forced drivers off the road along US-221, according to the mayor of Floyd.
US 221 in Floyd County reopens after crash