Four injured in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An early-morning crash on Moneta Road sent four people to a hospital Saturday. Two were flown, while two were taken by ground ambulance.

According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 2300 block of Moneta Road for a report of a collision. There was heavy damage to the fronts of both vehicles. One vehicle still had people inside when crews responded.

Virginia State Police are looking into the cause.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.