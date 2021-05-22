This week: more summer heat with afternoon storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

Staying warm this week

Afternoon storm chances return

Cooler by Memorial Day weekend

MONDAY-TUESDAY

Our high pressure sinks to the south Monday which opens the door for a backdoor cold front. Using the front as an axis, isolated to scattered storms will pop up in the afternoons both days. Severe chances look unlikely, but we could see some downpours at times along with rumbles of thunder.

Due to clouds and rain chances, temperatures may be a bit cooler, but still very warm Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs ranging from the 70s in the mountains to upper 80s east of the Blue Ridge.

Daily chances of afternoon pop up storms. Heavy rain will be possible. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

We still can not rule out storm chances Wednesday and Thursday with isolated pop up storms possible both days. Thanks to high pressure nudging back in, temperatures may climb back into the 80s and 90s.

A low pressure system looks likely to move to the east into our region late in the week allowing for better rain chances and cooler weather (60s & 70s) for Memorial Day weekend. Still a bit too far out to say much about coverage with models in slight disagreement. Keep an eye on the forecast if you’re planning that barbeque!

Decent rain chances could return for Memorial Day weekend. (WDBJ7 Weather)

