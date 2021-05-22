Advertisement

Suspect taken to hospital after Roanoke officer-involved shooting

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect was shot by officers in the 900 block of Glen Ridge Road NW early Saturday morning after saying he had a gun and refusing to comply with orders to leave private property.

According to Roanoke Police, crews responded to a disturbance at the location and were told there was a man who would not leave the property. When they arrived, the person reporting the intruder told officers the suspect had left.

He was, however, located near the house by police, who spoke to both parties involved. Each said there was no assault or injuries reported. After determining this was an argument, officers told the man to leave the property and confirmed his departure before clearing the home and leaving the scene.

Police were again called to the house around 4:20 a.m. for a report of the same trespasser they found lying in bushes at the front of the property.

After multiple attempts to communicate with the man, who remained concealed and limited in responses, he advised police that he had a gun in his possession.

After refusing to cooperate with verbal instructions, multiple officers fired their weapons and the suspect was shot. After asking if the suspect would like aid on multiple occasions, the potential for a weapon on-scene lead to an extended period between being able to safely administer rescue efforts, according to police.

After the suspect left the bushes, he was taken to a hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No police officers were injured.

Following department policy, Virginia State Police are handling the case.

