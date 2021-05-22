Law enforcement officers, Dublin Moose Lodge members hold memorial ride for Sgt. Hodge

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Dublin Moose Lodge took to the highway Saturday to honor and remember Pulaski Sheriff’s Sgt. Perry Hodge, who was killed in a head-on car collision in January. The benefit ride also raised money and showed support for Officer Hodge’s family.

Local police departments, including Pulaski, Giles and Montgomery County, joined with the lodge members for the ride.

“It’s overwhelming. It just, it is an honor, anything I can do to help him would be an honor, and it will continue on for years,” Stuart Nelson, a sergeant with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Nelson worked with and was close friends with Officer Hodge.

“It’s been hard. Community misses him, kids here at Riverlawn miss him, we miss him here at the sheriff’s office. I mean, you couldn’t ask for a better man, did a lot with the recruits at the police academy,” Nelson said.

He whizzed through the New River Valley with the other officers and lodge members in cars and on motorcycles, but they made sure to stop at Riverlawn Elementary, where Hodge was a school resource officer.

“Had built an amazing rapport with the children here,” Nelson said.

“The kids there absolutely loved him, he made it his mission every day to say, you know, make this day the best day, to every kid,” said Lynda Underwood, Dublin Moose Lodge events coordinator and co-organizer of the Benefit Memorial Ride.

The ride ended back at the lodge, with a celebration of Hodge’s life and dedicated service to his police department, students and family.

“The whole ride was by donation ... The food out for anyone is just donation ... This is really just paying it forward,” Underwood said.

“It’s family, so we take care of each other,” Nelson added.

All proceeds from the ride are going to the Hodge family.

