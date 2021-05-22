RAHD begins first week of mobile vaccine clinics

(WDBJ) - A round of free COVID-19 mobile clinics for patients ages 18 and up is scheduled throughout the Roanoke Valley.

The clinics only administer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, along with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other supporting agencies, are coordinating the efforts.

The sites and times can be viewed below:

Sunday, May 30

2 to 6 p.m.

Lewis-Gale Field at Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem, VA 24153

Tuesday, June 1

2 to 7 p.m.

Catawba Fire and Rescue Station #4, 5585 Catawba Hospital Drive, Catawba, VA 24070

Wednesday, June 2

2 to 7 p.m.

Bent Mountain Fire and Rescue Station, 9606 Bent Mountain Road, Bent Mountain, VA 24059

Thursday, June 3

2 to 4 p.m.

Salem City Farmers Market, 14 West Main St., Salem, VA 24153

Friday, June 4

4 to 8 p.m.

Valley View Staples, 4737 Valley View Blvd., NW, Roanoke, VA 24012

