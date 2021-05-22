Man charged, accused of crashing into Lynchburg Museum

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver was arrested on multiple charges Friday evening after allegedly crashing into the back of the Lynchburg Museum.

Lynchburg Police say they responded around 6 p.m. for a report of a crash, and proceeded to arrest Frank Eugene Rose, 46, at the scene.

Rose is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

The Lynchburg Museum is located at 901 Court Street.

