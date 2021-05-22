Advertisement

Vaccine coordinator says Virginia on track to meet President’s goal

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s vaccine coordinator says the state is on track to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4.

In a briefing Friday afternoon, Dr. Danny Avula said about 41% of Virginians are fully vaccinated. 65% of adults 18 and older have had at least one dose.

“So, 343,000 adults would need a dose in-between now and July 4th to meet it,” Avula said during the call, “so that’s about 8,000 a day, and we have been tracking a good bit better than that.”

Avula said the state continues to try to remove barriers to vaccination, and make it as convenient as possible for those who haven’t been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men suffered injuries in a shooting by GoMart gas station.
Two men shot overnight in Roanoke along Williamson Rd.
Jessie Lacks surprised his wife Tasha Lacks with this tie dye, flower-themed Volkswagen.
Roanoke man surprises wife with tie dye convertible Volkswagen for 40th birthday
Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Man believed to be connected to Pulaski County death arrested
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Business Fire on Shenandoah in Roanoke
Crews extinguish Roanoke business fire

Latest News

Virginia sees 76 new COVID cases Monday
FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers...
NYC mayor: Public schools will be all in-person this fall
New information on Wuhan researchers' illness furthers the debate on the origins of COVID-19.
New information from Wuhan revives COVID-19 origin debate
At the two mass inoculation centers staffed by Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, the aim is to...
Japan opens mass vaccination centers 2 months before Olympics
So far, Japan has only fully vaccinated less than 2% of its 126 million people with the Olympic...
Japan tries to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine rollout ahead of Olympics