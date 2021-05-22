Virginia’s COVID positivity rate remains below 3.0 for second day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 672,793 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, May 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 481 from the 672,312 reported Friday, a larger increase than the 396 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 7,824,278 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from the 7,760,493 doses reported Friday. 52.7% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 42% fully-vaccinated. 65.3% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose.

7,341,899 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 2.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same number as Friday.

As of Saturday, there were 11,097 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,074 Friday.

561 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 619 reported Friday. 55,820 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

