Advertisement

World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.(European Space Agency via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica after breaking off from the icy continent.

The European Space Agency says it is about 80 times the size of Manhattan.

Scientists do not believe the break-off is due to climate change, but just a normal process called calving.

Because the iceberg had been floating on the ice shelf, it will not even cause the sea level to rise when it melts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men suffered injuries in a shooting by GoMart gas station.
Two men shot overnight in Roanoke along Williamson Rd.
Jessie Lacks surprised his wife Tasha Lacks with this tie dye, flower-themed Volkswagen.
Roanoke man surprises wife with tie dye convertible Volkswagen for 40th birthday
Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Man believed to be connected to Pulaski County death arrested
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Business Fire on Shenandoah in Roanoke
Crews extinguish Roanoke business fire

Latest News

China's running community mourns 21 killed in extreme cold.
Running community mourns 21 killed in China ultramarathon
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to the Middle East.
Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Gaza truce
Gaza residents are digging up rubble after yet another violent clash with Israel.
Gaza residents pick up the pieces after more war
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, people carry posters with George Floyd on them as they march...
George Floyd’s family holds rally, march in his memory
Virginia sees 76 new COVID cases Monday