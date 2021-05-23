James Madison softball fights back to beat Liberty 8-5, Dukes advance to super regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - The James Madison softball team completed a perfect regional in Knoxville by taking down Liberty 8-5 on Sunday to clinch a spot in the NCAA super regional round.

The Flames took the first lead in the game on a two-run home run by Denay Griffin and led 3-1 after four innings. But the Dukes’ bats came alive in the fifth, scoring five runs off Liberty pitching to take a 6-3 lead.

JMU will travel to Columbia, Missouri, to face the 8th-seeded Missouri Tigers in a best-of-three super regional series next weekend.

