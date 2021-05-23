Advertisement

Mickelson becomes oldest golfer to win major with PGA Championship victory

Phil Mickelson on the fourth hole during the third round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at...
Phil Mickelson on the fourth hole during the third round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 22, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America)(PGA of America)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Phil Mickelson has made history at the PGA Championship as the oldest, at 50, winner in major championship history.

Mickelson finished off his 73 with a simple par on the 72nd hole to the wild cheers of fans at the Ocean Course.

Mickelson raised his arms in triumph and hugged his caddie, his brother Tim, for his sixth career major and second PGA win joining his Wanamaker Trophy from Baltusrol in 2005.

Mickelson broke the previous mark for oldest player that was held by 48-year-old Julius Boros in winning the 1968 PGA Championship.

Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka tied for second. Oosthuizen had a 73 and Koepka, who held the lead after the first hole, finished with a 74.

British Open champion Shane Lowry, 49-year-old Padraig Harrington, Harry Higgs and Paul Casey tied for fourth, four shots behind Mickelson.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men suffered injuries in a shooting by GoMart gas station.
Two men shot overnight in Roanoke along Williamson Rd.
Jessie Lacks surprised his wife Tasha Lacks with this tie dye, flower-themed Volkswagen.
Roanoke man surprises wife with tie dye convertible Volkswagen for 40th birthday
Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Man believed to be connected to Pulaski County death arrested
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Business Fire on Shenandoah in Roanoke
Crews extinguish Roanoke business fire

Latest News

Courtesy of James Madison Athletics
James Madison softball fights back to beat Liberty 8-5, Dukes advance to super regional
Roanoke's Ashnoor Kaur, UVA commit Ben James were among the winners at the Scott Robertson...
UVA commit James, Roanoke’s Kaur among winners at 37th annual Scott Robertson Memorial
Simone Biles performs during the vault at the U.S. Classic gymnastics meet in Indianapolis,...
Simone Biles makes history in return to competition at US Classic
The Virginia Tech softball team celebrates during Saturday's game vs. BYU
NCAA Softball: Hokies advance to super regional; Flames knock off 9-seed Tennessee to stay alive