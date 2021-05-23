Advertisement

NCAA Softball: Hokies advance to super regional; Flames knock off 9-seed Tennessee to stay alive

Virginia Tech becomes the first team to advance to the super regional round.
The Virginia Tech softball team celebrates during Saturday's game vs. BYU
The Virginia Tech softball team celebrates during Saturday's game vs. BYU(Virginia Tech Athletics)
By Anthony Romano
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT
TEMPE, Ariz. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech completed a perfect weekend in Tempe, Arizona, taking down BYU 11-3 in five innings in Saturday’s NCAA regional softball final.

The Hokies won by mercy rule thanks to a solo home run by Alexa Milius in the bottom of the fifth - the fifth different Hokie to go yard in the game.

With the win, Virginia Tech becomes the first team to advance to the super regional round. It will be the Hokies’ first trip since 2008 and only the second super regional in program history.

GRAND UPSET

Meanwhile, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Liberty softball team came into Saturday facing elimination and left with two wins and a spot in Sunday’s final against James Madison.

The big moment for LU came in the fourth inning against the No. 9 overall seed Tennessee, when Savannah Channell hit a grand slam to give the Flames a 4-2 lead they would not relinquish.

Liberty defeated Tennessee 6-4 to eliminate the Vols on their own field and clinch the rematch against the Dukes.

The Flames also defeated Eastern Kentucky 5-1 in their first game, setting up the matchup against Tennessee, which lost to JMU in the first game of the day.

James Madison is unbeaten in the regional and will advance with just one win on Sunday, while Liberty would have to beat the Dukes twice to move on.

First pitch is set for Sunday at noon in Knoxville.

