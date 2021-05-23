Man believed to be connected to Pulaski County death arrested

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Corey Wayne Hodge in connection to an early Sunday morning death in the Parrot River Road area of the county.

The sheriff’s office has not released information about the death or circumstances surrounding it.

