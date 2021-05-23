Advertisement

Man believed to be connected to Pulaski County death arrested

Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Office(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Corey Wayne Hodge in connection to an early Sunday morning death in the Parrot River Road area of the county.

The sheriff’s office has not released information about the death or circumstances surrounding it.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men suffered injuries in a shooting by GoMart gas station.
Two men shot overnight in Roanoke along Williamson Rd.
Jessie Lacks surprised his wife Tasha Lacks with this tie dye, flower-themed Volkswagen.
Roanoke man surprises wife with tie dye convertible Volkswagen for 40th birthday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Business Fire on Shenandoah in Roanoke
Crews extinguish Roanoke business fire

Latest News

Virginia sees 76 new COVID cases Monday
Miss Virginia Dot Kelly
Interview with Miss Virginia
The Miss Virginia Pageant is coming back this year, and you can help choose the winning...
People’s Choice voting now open in 2021 Miss Virginia Pageant
Wanted man in custody after crashing car into James River
Cows and sheep grazing in the pasture at Lazy Pigg Farm in Franklin County.
Grown Here at Home: Unique breeds of cows and sheep at Lazy Pigg Farm in Franklin County