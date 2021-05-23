Tanglewood Kroger, Barnes and Noble back open after large gas leak

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Barnes and Noble and Kroger are back open to customers.

Red Palace was already closed and will remain closed for the rest of the day.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, the full building was successfully ventilated.

EARLIER STORY: The building that hosts Kroger, Barnes and Noble and Red Palace was evacuated Sunday evening after a large gas leak was found.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews initially responded around 5:50 p.m. to Kroger for a commercial gas leak and found a much larger leak on the property.

Roanoke Gas is at the scene and has secured the leak, leaving the next few hours for ventilation.

No other hazards or injuries were reported.

