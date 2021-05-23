Employee, resident react to shooting outside Williamson Road store

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting sent two people to a hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. It happened outside the GoMart store on Williamson Road in Northeast Roanoke.

We spoke with GoMart Shift Manager Felicia Jones, who wasn’t there at the time of the shooting but lives nearby. She said she heard a lot of commotion coming from the GoMart parking lot and then several gunshots. She said she felt terrified for her 3-year-old daughter.

“My anxiety was high and I was kind of crying at the time too; it was very shocking,” Jones said.

She has been working as a shift manager at the Williamson Road GoMart more than five years. Jones said almost every Friday and Saturday night, people have been hanging outside the GoMart.

“It looks like a huge party on the GoMart parking lot, but this happened to be the weekend where everyone started to get a bit rowdier than usual,” Jones said.

Early Sunday morning, she was at home when she heard partying and then the gunshots.

“It was probably between 10 and 15 shots, but they weren’t consistent, they were kind of broken up,” she said.

Roanoke Police responded to the 3600 block of Williamson Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.

“When I woke up last night and my daughter woke up because of all the commotion and stuff, so when I went into there to try to get her to bed, I started hearing the gunshots, so my automatic reaction was to cover her up because I was scared,” Jones said.

Police say two men showed up later at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and were treated for gunshot wounds. Police believe one victim was seriously injured and the second has non-life-threatening injuries. This shooting is one of three in the area in the last two years.

Roanoke resident Nuk Carswell wants to see this violence end.

“That could be my nephew. That could be my niece. Bullets don’t have names on them ... I just want to stop the madness and we all come together as a people and unite as one,” Carswell said.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500. You can also text Roanoke Police at 274637 and are asked to begin the text with “RoanokePD.” Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

