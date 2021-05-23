Two men shot overnight in Roanoke along Williamson Rd.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men were shot early Sunday morning near the GoMart at 3519 Williamson Rd. NE, according to Roanoke Police.

Officers said both victims drove themselves to a hospital.

Police believe one victim was seriously injured, while the second sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Oakland Blvd. from Williamson Rd. to Birchwood Ave. will be closed for several hours while police collect evidence.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.