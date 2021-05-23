Advertisement

Two men shot overnight in Roanoke along Williamson Rd.

Two men suffered injuries in a shooting by GoMart gas station.
Two men suffered injuries in a shooting by GoMart gas station.(WDBJ)
By Tim Grattan
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men were shot early Sunday morning near the GoMart at 3519 Williamson Rd. NE, according to Roanoke Police.

Officers said both victims drove themselves to a hospital.

Police believe one victim was seriously injured, while the second sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Oakland Blvd. from Williamson Rd. to Birchwood Ave. will be closed for several hours while police collect evidence.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Lacks surprised his wife Tasha Lacks with this tie dye, flower-themed Volkswagen.
Roanoke man surprises wife with tie dye convertible Volkswagen for 40th birthday
Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Man believed to be connected to Pulaski County death arrested
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Business Fire on Shenandoah in Roanoke
Crews extinguish Roanoke business fire

Latest News

Virginia sees 76 new COVID cases Monday
Miss Virginia Dot Kelly
Interview with Miss Virginia
The Miss Virginia Pageant is coming back this year, and you can help choose the winning...
People’s Choice voting now open in 2021 Miss Virginia Pageant
Wanted man in custody after crashing car into James River
Cows and sheep grazing in the pasture at Lazy Pigg Farm in Franklin County.
Grown Here at Home: Unique breeds of cows and sheep at Lazy Pigg Farm in Franklin County