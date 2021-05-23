UVA commit James, Roanoke’s Kaur among winners at 37th annual Scott Robertson Memorial

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 37th annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament wrapped up Sunday with the final round of the three-day event at Roanoke Country Club, and a couple players with local connections found themselves holding up trophies.

Roanoke’s Ashnoor Kaur won the girls 14-and-under division by five strokes, finishing at 12-over par for the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the 15-to-18 division, New Jersey native Megha Ganne coasted to the title as the only lady to finish under par. Her 6-under performance gave her a 7-stroke win and a reason to celebrate on a Sunday in Roanoke.

“I’m very excited that I won,” said Ganne. “I haven’t won anything since 2018 actually, so this is my first win in a really long time. I had all my friends here this week and the course was in great shape and the weather was perfect, which it hasn’t been in the last few years. Overall, it’s one I’m going to remember for a while, so I’m very happy.

“I can count on like one hand how many fairways I hit this week, so that was a really big help because, from there, the golf course wasn’t too challenging and I think just putting yourself at the right places on the green was important because some of the pins were really difficult. But, definitely my driving accuracy is what helped me out this week.”

In the boys 15-to-18 division, it was another runaway, as UVA commit Ben James carded a pair of 66s on days one and three to wrap up the tournament at 9-under par by five strokes over Orlando’s Jack Turner.

The Connecticut native got himself a taste of victory in Virginia before he heads down to Charlottesville in 2022.

“It’s awesome. I’ve been here for many years trying to win this trophy and this is one I really wanted for the summer because I knew the course and knew my strategy,” said James. “I just needed to get it done and that’s what I did. Coach Sargent and Coach Phillips, they’re awesome, they’re fantastic guys and I think they’re going to get me better for sure. The school is amazing, the campus, and I just can’t wait to go play golf down there.”

Patmon Malcom won the boys 14-and-under division by a stroke at 2-over.

