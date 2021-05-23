Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts beltline cleanup day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation partnered with Clean Valley Council and Friends of the Blue Ridge for a Beltline Cleanup day.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Wasena Park, volunteers removed trash and cleaned vegetation from the train tracks. VMT is heading the cleanup day with the intent to use the tracks for pedal rail cars this fall and then have trains rolling on the tracks again in five years.

“Roanoke is rail; I mean, it started because of rail and what better way of involving the community than to have excursions, even if they’re pedal cars on the tracks right now,” said Christine Williams, VMT executive director.

The next cleanup day is scheduled for June 26.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.