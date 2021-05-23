Advertisement

Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts beltline cleanup day

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation partnered with Clean Valley Council and Friends of the Blue Ridge for a Beltline Cleanup day.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Wasena Park, volunteers removed trash and cleaned vegetation from the train tracks. VMT is heading the cleanup day with the intent to use the tracks for pedal rail cars this fall and then have trains rolling on the tracks again in five years.

“Roanoke is rail; I mean, it started because of rail and what better way of involving the community than to have excursions, even if they’re pedal cars on the tracks right now,” said Christine Williams, VMT executive director.

The next cleanup day is scheduled for June 26.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men suffered injuries in a shooting by GoMart gas station.
Two men shot overnight in Roanoke along Williamson Rd.
Jessie Lacks surprised his wife Tasha Lacks with this tie dye, flower-themed Volkswagen.
Roanoke man surprises wife with tie dye convertible Volkswagen for 40th birthday
Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Man believed to be connected to Pulaski County death arrested
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Business Fire on Shenandoah in Roanoke
Crews extinguish Roanoke business fire

Latest News

Virginia sees 76 new COVID cases Monday
Miss Virginia Dot Kelly
Interview with Miss Virginia
The Miss Virginia Pageant is coming back this year, and you can help choose the winning...
People’s Choice voting now open in 2021 Miss Virginia Pageant
Wanted man in custody after crashing car into James River
Cows and sheep grazing in the pasture at Lazy Pigg Farm in Franklin County.
Grown Here at Home: Unique breeds of cows and sheep at Lazy Pigg Farm in Franklin County