VSP seizes five pounds of crack cocaine, 25 pounds of marijuana in I-95 DUI stop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chester man has been arrested after a DUI traffic stop on Interstate 95 led to a massive drug seizure of crack cocaine and marijuana, according to Virginia State Police.

State Trooper J. Rivera pulled the man over for driving 94 mph in a 65 mile-per-hour zone around 1 a.m. Saturday, concerned the man may be driving under the influence.

During the stop near Chamberlayne Avenue, Rivera seized five pounds of crack cocaine and 25 pounds of marijuana, according to a VSP tweet.

Sohail Farooque, a 36-year-old from Chester, was arrested for DUI and drug charges.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.