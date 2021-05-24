Advertisement

Blue Ridge IRONMAN still in need of volunteers

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Inaugural Carilion Clinic IRONMAN race is about two weeks away, and there’s still time to be part of the fun, without running, swimming and cycling.

Organizers hope to fill around 150 volunteer positions. The weekend-long IRONMAN event begins Friday, June 4 and will host more than 2,600 athletes competing Sunday, June 6. There are also three spots open still for Jet Ski volunteers.

“It’s one of the first events we’re having coming back out of the pandemic, and I think it will be a great way to get involved, get outside and enjoy being together as a group, and it’s the first time that the IRONMAN is going to be in Roanoke ever,” Sarah Klemencic, volunteer director of the IRONMAN race, said.

There are a few volunteer spots with only one opening, but Klemencic said she is happy to accommodate in case a volunteer would like to sign up and bring a friend. You can learn more about the remaining volunteer positions and registration here.

