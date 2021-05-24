Advertisement

Two Virginians die on Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday

(Steve Ohnesorge)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Two people died on the Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday in two separate events.

Dispatchers with the National Park Service received a report of a person in distress near Milepost 63 around 3 a.m. May 23. Law enforcement rangers, as well as Amherst County rescue personnel, responded and found a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road. The driver, 55-year-old Kevin Cox, of Lynchburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations indicate he suffered a medical emergency.

Around 1:30 p.m. the same day, rangers responded near Milepost 162 for reports of a single motorcycle accident. The driver, 22-year-old Matthew Gauck of Pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations indicate he was speeding, which is believed to be a primary cause of the crash.

