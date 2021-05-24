Carilion New River Valley Medical Center receives Pathway to Excellence Designation for nursing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carilion New River Valley Medical Center (CNRV) has gotten a distinct honor. It’s only the eighth hospital in Virginia to be recognized for the quality of nursing.

The American Nursing Credentialing Center Pathway to Excellence designation has just been awarded to the CNRV.

“It speaks to organizations that value an established shared governance program as the foundation for involving nurses in frontline decision making,” Dr. Kristi Hall, chief nursing director for CNRV, said.

This is the first Carilion hospital to earn this award and the eighth across the state. There are only 195 hospitals across the country that have received this four-year designation.

“Pathway speaks to six standards that are essential elements in developing a positive work environment,” Hall said.

Those are shared decision making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being and professional development.

“So these standards help us with our bottom-line results from patient safety to teamwork, nursing turnover rates, retention and overall job satisfaction,” she said.

Carilion Nursing staff members say this honor means a great deal to them.

“Really tells other nurses that this is a healthy, safe place to work ... We live this culture where frontline nurses are valued and empowered as the true clinical expert to make decisions about the practice,” Dr. Megan Barefield, birth place director for CNRV, said.

“It really shows we’re providing positive nursing environment, positive patient environment, and we’re really proving that nursing staff excels when presented with positive job satisfaction,” said Chris Scott, medical care unit director and floor administrator for CNRV.

