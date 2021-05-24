Gubernatorial candidate Carter: “Uphill fight” to benefit people of Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. (WDBJ) - Del. Lee Carter is realistic about his run for governor.

“It’s an uphill fight. It was always going to be an uphill fight, but I think that the people of Virginia are really ready for a change in this moment,” Carter (D-Manassas) said during a recent interview.

But he also believes millions of Virginians can relate to his political message and personal history.

“I’m not an attorney. Three of my four opponents are. I’m not a millionaire. That’s the fourth one. I’m an electronics repairman and a Marine Corps veteran,” Carter told WDBJ7. “And I got involved in Virginia politics after I got hurt at work in the summer of 2015.”

“For everyone with a stack of bills on the kitchen table waiting to get paid. I’m running for governor so the rest of us can finally get what we need,” Carter said in a campaign video.

A self-described socialist, Carter is for universal healthcare. He supports an aggressive turn toward renewable energy and opposes big incentives to lure major corporations like Amazon to Virginia.

“Do you think you’ve made a difference in the General Assembly?” we asked. “I do,” Carter responded. “It’s kind of undeniable.”

Carter notes he was an early advocate on issues Democratic leaders have embraced, including the legalization of marijuana and the abolition of capital punishment.

“A couple of years ago, I put in a bill to abolish the death penalty and it didn’t even get a hearing,” Carter said. “And now here we are and the death penalty is gone.”

Among the five Democrats running for governor, Carter trails in fundraising. But he says the fact he has not accepted any money from for-profit corporations or industry interest groups should tell Virginians what they need to know about his campaign.

“So unlike all four of my competitors, I work for the people of Virginia and only for the people of Virginia,” Carter said, “not for the special interests that have been controlling the General Assembly and the Executive Mansion for far too long.”

