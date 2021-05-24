Advertisement

Celebrating safely during Memorial Day weekend

By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With many water craft expected to launch at popular destinations like Smith Mountain Lake during the holiday weekend, the United States Coast Guard is kicking off its campaign for National Safe Boating Week, reminding folks to always wear life jackets.

“Of all the boating fatalities, 80% are the result of driving, and of those 80%, 86% of those people were not wearing a life jacket, so it definitely could have had an impact on preserving people’s lives,” explains U.S. Coast Guard Chief Daniel Butierries.

Other tips for boaters include having a plan before you leave the docks, letting friends and family know who you’re boating with and how long you’ll be gone, so rescuers know who to look for in the event of an emergency.

If you’re the captain of your ship, stay sober.

“Just like driving a motor vehicle, alcohol doesn’t mix with operating a boat, and unlike on a car, you don’t have brakes on a boat so you’re not going to be able to stop,” says Chief Butierries.

Chief Butierries says the Coast Guard is promoting its free paddle craft safety stickers after more kayaks and canoes have been going adrift in recent years.

“That way in the event we find your kayak, we can call somebody and get that information about where you are and what actually happened, and if you’re not missing, that way we can return your property to you,” he says.

If you’ll be staying on land, Roanoke’s Fire-EMS Department doesn’t want your backyard barbecue going up in flames.

“60% of residents in the nation have a barbecue grill outside of their home or residence or structure, and we want to make sure you’re doing so safely,” says Kristen Perdue, the department’s community risk reduction specialist.

Firefighters advise making sure your grill is far enough from your home to avoid flare-ups spreading to the building, and cleaning your grill of any grease buildup before you start sizzling.

“If you’re cooking hamburgers or hot dogs on the grill, and it has the buildup, it can cause a fire while you’re cooking, so definitely be on the lookout, make sure you’re cleaning it, and cleaning it properly,” adds Perdue. “That’s very important because not all chemicals should be used on a grill.”

